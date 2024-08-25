Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Democratic Republic Of Congo

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of Congo HE Felix Tshisekedi, on the of the boat accident in the Lukenie River in Mai-Ndombe province, wishing the a speedy recovery.

