Russia Hit Kramatorsk Hotel With A Missile, Three Visiting Journalists Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In an overnight attack, Russian military struck a hotel in Kramatorsk, injuring at least two visitors, a journalist from Ukraine and another one from a foreign country, with one more, presumably injured, remaining under the rubble.

Ukrinform has seen this report posted on Telegram by Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk regional military administration.

"In a midnight attack, the Russians struck Kramatorsk, targeting a hotel. Two casualties are known of so far, with another one remaining under the rubble. All of the three are journalists , nationals of Ukraine, the United States and Great Britain," the message reads.

A high-rise building nearby sustained damage resulting from this attack, according to Filashkin.

Municipal officials, police and emergency workers are working on the site, clearing up the debris and rescuing the casualties.

Read more : Russian offensive on Pokrovsk and Toretsk: what the enemy has planned and what threats it poses

Ukrinform reported in an earlier news article that Russian invaders had attacked Nikopol District, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast several times over night and early morning hours of Sunday, August 25, targeting a commercial building in the town of Nikopol among others.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin via Telegram

