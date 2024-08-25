'We Need To Rekindle Spirit Of Independence Again,' Says PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat: 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi said in his programme 'Mann ki Baat' that a lot is happening in India in the 21st century and also highlighting the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat' on Sunday, August 25. PM Modi also interacted with several young entrepreneurs coming from different space start-ups during the programme.

Here are 10 things the Prime Minister said during his latest broadcast:



Speaking of the youth of India, PM Modi said,“They devoted themselves entirely to India's independence. Today, to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat, we need to rekindle that same spirit once again .” PM Modi claimed that his Independence Day call for one lakh youth without any political background to join politics has evoked wide reactions, reported PTI.



Underscoring this move, PM Modi suggested that these steps urged the youngsters to enter public life for a developed India and stronger democracy. He pointed to the initiative taken by countless people from all walks of life with no political background who joined the freedom movement.

According to the Prime Minister, a large number of young people are willing to join politics but they need is right opportunity and guidance. PM Modi alleged that family politics suppresses new talent, citing letters from youngsters who have written to him and reacted on social media to his call.

Noting that India celebrated its first National Space Day on August 23, PM Modi said,“All the countrymen celebrated the first National Space Day. Once again, you all must have celebrated the success of Chandrayaan-3,” reported ANI.

He added, "Last year, on this day, Chandrayaan-3 landed at the Shiv-Shakti point on the moon's southern hemisphere, making India the first country to achieve this feat." Commemorating the achievement of India's space agency on the occasion of first anniversary of the successful landing of ISRO's Chandrayan-3 spacecraft on the Moon, he said the youth of the country has benefitted a lot from various reforms in the space sector.



The Prime Minister also emphasised the works of different organisations and people in improving environment and claimed that he batted for collective efforts in the field, reported ANI. “The country's youth now want to try their future in this field here in India," PM Modi said while concluding the monthly broadcast.

This comes a day after the PM Modi-led NDA government at the centre approved Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which is expected to benefit around 23 lakh government employees. When a reform takes place in a sector, multiple effects are witnessed and many people benefit from it, PM Modi said.

