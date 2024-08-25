Indian Man Dies Of Dehydration In Saudi Arabia's Rub' Al Khali Desert After GPS Failure, Fuel Shortage

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 27-year-old Indian man

died on due to exhaustion and dehydration in the Rub' al Khali desert in Saudi Arabia.

The deceased is identified as Mohammad Shehzad Khan, who was a resident of Telangana's Karimnagar district.

He was accompanied by a Sudanese national, who also lost his life, according to a report by NDTV.

The bodies were found on Thursday, August 22, four days after the incident. The bodies of the two were under the dunes next to their vehicle, the report said.

Shehzad Khan worked for a telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabi for three years, it said.

| Telangana girl asks for financial help for mother's last rites, KTR intervenes

The incident happened when Shehzad and his companion were lost because their GPS signal had failed. Shehzad's mobile phone battery eventually died, so both of them could not seek help.

Further, their vehicle fuel was exhausted, leaving them stranded in the desert without food and water. According to the report, the duo fought to survive at high temperatures but eventually died due to starvation and dehydration .





| US lifts restrictions on sale of bombs to Saudi Arabia Rub' al Khali desert

The Rub' al Khali is the world's largest sand desert, stretching around 650 km. It is known for its harsh weather conditions, covering the southern region of Saudi Arabia and the neighbouring countries. The region is considered hyper-arid, and the annual precipitation is less than 50 mm.

The desert also boasts Saudi Arabia's Highway 10, which is the world's longest straight road, according to the Guinness World Records.





| Megaprojects in the desert sap Saudi Arabia's cash

This 256-kilometre (159-mile) asphalt stretch cuts through the Rub Al-Khali desert and does not have any bends left or right, or any appreciable gradient up or down, according to a report by Arab News.

The highway has an estimated driving time of around two hours. It was constructed as a private road for King Fahd, and the Highway runs from Haradh, a city renowned for its oil and gas reserves, to Al Batha, near the United Arab Emirates border, the report said.