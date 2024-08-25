Qatar Airways Acquires 25% Stake In South African Regional Carrier Airlink

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways Group has acquired a 25% stake in Southern Africa's premier independent regional carrier, Airlink.

The announcement is a continuation of the national airline's ambition to further develop its operations across the African continent.

The in Airlink, which flies to more than 45 destinations in some 15 African countries will enhance a code-sharing partnership between the two airlines.

The deal will bolster Qatar Airways' Africa growth strategy and cement its role as a key driver to the continent's economic success.

Speaking to reporters after an agreement signing in Doha Tuesday, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Mohammed al-Meer said,“Our investment in Airlink further demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business' future. This partnership not only demonstrates our confidence in Airlink, as a company that is resilient, agile, financially robust and governed on sound principles, but also in Africa as a whole, showing huge potential that I am delighted we are able to help start realising.”

Airlink Chief Executive Rodger Foster said:“Having Qatar Airways as an equity partner is a powerful endorsement of Airlink and echoes our faith in the markets we currently serve and plan to add to our network.

“This transaction will unlock growth by providing efficiencies of scale, increasing our capacity and expanding our marketing reach. By bolstering Airlink and its business, this investment will strengthen all of the existing airline partnerships Airlink has nurtured over the years.”

Both the executives did not disclose the value of the investment and al-Meer said,“We are working on obtaining the regulatory approvals and our teams are busy paving the road for the way forward.”

The partnership between Qatar Airways and Airlink seeks to align both carriers' loyalty programmes - Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Airlink Skybucks.

Qatar Airways currently flies to some 29 destinations in Africa, and there's been strong growth in the market with new destinations added to the Qatar Airways network on the continent since December 2020.

According to the national airline, Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Harare, Kano, Luanda, Lusaka, and Port Harcourt are the African cities newly added to the extensive Qatar Airways network, while Cairo and Alexandria were resumed.

Airlink was established in 1992 and is Southern Africa's premier privately-owned regional airline. With its fleet of over 65 modern jetliners, Airlink serves these cities and other destinations throughout Southern Africa as well as Madagascar and St Helena Island.

A member of the International Air Transport Association and accredited under IATA's safety audit programme, Airlink offers worldwide connections through its partners, which include Qatar Airways amongst many trusted and well-known inter-continental brands, and its FlyNamibia franchise.

In addition, Airlink has launched its innovative 'Skybucks' frequent flyer rewards programme.

