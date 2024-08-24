Indo-Lanka Military Exercise Mitra Shakti Ends

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, August 25: The 10th edition of annual bilateral Exercise MITRA SHAKTI was conducted at Training School, Maduru Oya, Sri Lanka from 12-25 August 2024. The exercise is an annual event held in India and Sri Lanka alternatively. Indian contingent arrived from Jodhpur to Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport on 12 August 2024 by Indian Air Force IL-76 and is scheduled to go back on 25 August 2024 post the exercise.

The Exercise aims at enhancing interoperability and mutual understanding between both the and provides an opportunity to further deepen the close defence relationship based on professional respect, personal bonding and extensive training interaction.

The exercise helps in building proficiency in tackling transnational terrorism, conduct of joint tactical operations and building combat skills. It also provides an ideal platform for sharing of each other's experiences and learning from best practices being followed.

Final Exercise was witnessed by Hon'ble Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, State Minister of Defence, H.E Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Lt Gen Vikum Liyanage, RWP,RSP,ndu, Commander of Sri Lankan Army and other senior officers of Sri Lanka and representatives of High Commission of India. Both sides also carried out a weapon display wherein the latest weapons including drones being utilized by both armies were showcased. In addition, Sports activities and Yoga were included as part of the exercise curriculum during this edition.

Exercise MITRASHAKTI is one of the largest bilateral exercises being conducted in the region. Based on the success of previous editions of Exercise MITRASHAKTI, the exercise was recently upgraded from a Combined Arms concept to bi-service level engagement which signifies the willingness of both countries to enhance Defence co-operation to fight the menace of terrorism and other common threats effectively, in consonance with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and vision of 'Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)'.

