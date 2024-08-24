Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 40,300 As Zionist Forces Kill 69 More Palestinians

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Aug 25 (NNN-WAFA) – The Zionist killed 69 more Palestinians in on the Gaza Strip, taking the total death toll to 40,334 since Oct last year, the in the enclave said, yesterday.

The Zionist army withdrew yesterday, from northern Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip and urged residents in central Gaza to evacuate.

Palestinian security sources reported extensive damage to residential buildings, after the withdrawal of the Zionist from Khan Younis.

The sources added, the destruction was particularly severe in Hamad City, a neighbourhood north-west of the city, with dozens of apartments demolished and towers flattened.

Civil defence teams, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other organisations and units are busy searching for missing persons, in the areas invaded by the Zionist army, said local sources and eyewitnesses.

They added, several bodies and remains were recovered and transported to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, the Zionist military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, urged residents in some parts of central Gaza to evacuate immediately.“For your safety, evacuate these areas immediately and move to humanitarian zones,” he said.

The Zionist army also noted, its combat team from the 7th Brigade is engaged in battles on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, destroying dozens of“infrastructures” and eliminating numerous houses.– NNN-WAFA