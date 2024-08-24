2 Children Killed, 14 Wounded In Pishin Explosion

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Two children were killed and 14 people, including two policemen, wounded in an explosion in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Saturday.

The blast happened at a busy near Surkhab Chowk in Pishin district, from the casualties were shifted to the Pishin Civil Hospital.

Dr Wakeel Sherani, the hospital's medical superintendent, confirmed two children were killed and 14 people, including two cops and as many women, injured.

The medical superintendent added 13 of the wounded were referred to the Quetta trauma centre for medical care.

The injured policemen are said to be in critical condition and have been referred to a Quetta hospital after being given with first aid.

According to Pakistan Television, the explosion occurred near the Pishin deputy commissioner's office.

