Shop Fire Leads To 6 Dead In East China

Beijing: Six people have been confirmed dead after a fire broke out at a commercial shop in east China's Jiangsu Province.

Chinese local sources stated that the fire started overnight in a shop in Suyu District in Suqian City, indicating that four people died at the scene, and two others later died from their injuries in the hospital despite medical efforts.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control later that night. The fire affected an area of approximately 200 square meters.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.