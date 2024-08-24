Shop Fire Leads To 6 Dead In East China
Date
8/24/2024 3:39:47 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beijing: Six people have been confirmed dead after a fire broke out at a commercial shop in east China's Jiangsu Province.
Chinese local sources stated that the fire started overnight in a shop in Suyu District in Suqian City, indicating that four people died at the scene, and two others later died from their injuries in the hospital despite medical efforts.
Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control later that night. The fire affected an area of approximately 200 square meters.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
MENAFN24082024000063011010ID1108596945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.