How To Get Freelance Licence In Dubai, Abu Dhabi Cost, Process Explained

With all the opportunities in today's gig economy, it's impossible not to make any money. Whether you're a fresh looking to build your portfolio, a homemaker who wish to earn extra, or perhaps an veteran who want to stay busy while on retirement - freelancing is the way to go.

There's a significant for freelancers in the UAE, where many companies - from multinationals and local conglomerates to SMEs - are in need of professional services as projects come along. Some can be one-off opportunities, while others could be regular gigs.

It's easy to say 'yes, I'll do it' when an organisation offers a project; however, keep in mind that in the UAE, you'll need a licence to proceed. The cost and process involved in getting one vary from one emirate to another. Here's a guide.

How to get freelance licence in Dubai

With a freelance licence in the emirate, you'll be able to do business in your name, as opposed to a brand name, the Dubai Development Authority (DDA) explained in its guide.

The licence application process, which can be done online or via a customer service centre, takes two working days, the DDA said.

Cost



Permit fees: Dh7,500

Knowledge Dirham: Dh10 Innovation Dirham: Dh10

Requirements



Valid passport copy with residence visa page (if any)

Self-declaration form (if the applicant holds a valid visa; a copy of this form can be downloaded from the website) A no-objection certificate from authorities if the segment/activity is listed on the Licensing Categories Decision (LCD) below:

Process



To apply for the licence online, register on gofreelance (click on 'Apply Now' or 'Register' on the home page).

You will receive an e-mail with a link to the axs portal, where you can apply for the licence (

On the portal, choose the 'Set up as a Freelancer' service and fill out the form.

Upload the requirements Pay the fees.

How to get freelance licence in Abu Dhabi

In the UAE Capital, freelancers are permitted to do about 100 activities , including photography, design, gift-wrapping, gaming consultancy, and AI development.

To be eligible for the permit, one must have experience in a certain field or earned academic or professional achievement in the sector.

Cost



Ministry of Economy fees: Dh2,500

Abu Dhabi Chamber fee: Dh50

An additional amount of Dh100 each is calculated after 6 activities

Commercial licence issuance: Dh10

Organisational entities fee: Dh790

Registration fee: Dh10

Request for establishment card from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship: Dh315 Social contributions: Dh1,500

Requirements



Attested certificate / academic qualification / record by issuing entity

Experience certificates

No-objection certificate for the foreign investor Professional certificates

Process



Visit

Click on 'Services; then select the 'Business' tab

Choose 'Start a Business' and from the menu on the left side, click on 'Economic Licence'

You will find 'Issue Economic Licence - Freelancer Licence' as one of the options.

Log in with your UAE Pass and follow the instructions. The process takes about 10 working days, according to the Tamm platform.

