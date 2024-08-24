Iran, Venezuela Discuss Promotion Of Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Aug 25 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto have exchanged views on the improvement of bilateral relations.

During a phone call, the two officials expressed their governments' readiness to exchange high-ranking delegations, continue talks on bilateral relations, and explore new areas for cooperation, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign on Saturday.

Araghchi emphasised Venezuela's special role in Iran's foreign policy, highlighting Iran's continued strategic outlook towards Latin America, particularly Venezuela, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iranian Minister stressed that Tehran condemned any foreign interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed confidence that the new governments of the two countries would ensure the implementation of bilateral agreements and cooperation documents.

He also reaffirmed his country's determination to continue cooperation with Iran and address issues on the agenda of Iran-Venezuela relations.

It is worth noting that President Nicolas Maduro congratulated his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on his recent electoral success.

According to a statement from Venezuela's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported by Prensa Latina, both leaders underscored the fraternal nature of their countries' relationship.

They also pledged to schedule a high-level meeting in the near future to further advance cooperation and collaborative development initiatives between Venezuela and Iran.

Simultaneously, the Venezuelan government congratulated the people of Iran for their commitment to democracy in the Presidential runoff election, which resulted in Pezeshkian's victory.

"The Bolivarian Republic congratulates the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the commitment demonstrated to the democracy of their country, expressed in the second round of the presidential elections held on July 5, 2024, which gave victory to His Excellency Masoud Pezeshkian as the new President of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Venezuela's Foreign Minister Gil Pinto said in a statement on his X account on July 6.

"Venezuela expresses its conviction that the decision made by the Iranian people will contribute to the prosperity of this nation, as well as its consolidation as an emerging power of the nascent multipolar world,” he added.

At the time, Gil Pinto conveyed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's "absolute support" for Pezeshkian, emphasising the desire "to continue deepening the fraternal relations between both peoples and in the comprehensive strategic alliance for mutually beneficial cooperation".