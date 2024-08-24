Robert F Kennedy Jr Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Trump

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Independent US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has ended his campaign and endorsed nominee Donald Trump, throwing a potential wrench into the tightly contested race.

Kennedy announced his decision to withdraw and throw his support behind during a speech in Arizona on Friday afternoon. He cited what he claimed was a concerted effort by the and Democrats to obstruct his chances of success.

“Many months ago I promised the American people I would withdraw from the race if I became a spoiler. ... In my heart, I no longer believe I have a realistic path to electoral victory,” he said.

Kennedy, the nephew of former President John F Kennedy and son of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy, initially gained recognition as an environmental lawyer before becoming a prominent anti-vaccine advocate. He initially sought to run as a Democratic candidate but opted to pursue an independent bid in October 2023.

His campaign, however, faced numerous hurdles, with some analysts questioning his viability as a candidate. Additionally, Kennedy made headlines for controversial behaviour, including reports that he staged a fake bicycle accident in New York's Central Park using a dead bear he found on the roadside.

Kennedy's endorsement of Trump comes after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations, according to US media. NBC News reported that Donald Trump Jr had been actively engaged in securing Kennedy's support for his father over a period of six months. A source also told NBC News that Trump Jr. viewed Kennedy's participation in the race as a detriment to the Republican campaign.

Kennedy's announcement follows the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.

The timing of Kennedy's endorsement holds significance, as the race between Harris and Trump remains close in crucial swing states.

According to recent polling data from Real Clear Politics, Harris holds a narrow lead of 1.0 percentage points in Wisconsin and a 2.0 percentage point lead in Michigan over Trump. However, Harris trails by margins of 0.2 percentage points in Pennsylvania, 0.9 percentage points in North Carolina, and 0.2 percentage points in Arizona.

Hours after being endorsed by the third-party candidate, Trump spoke at a rally in Glendale, Arizona, where he pledged to release“all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination of John F Kennedy” if elected president in November. This commitment is part of a proposed new commission on presidential assassination attempts, including the one that targeted him.

Trump also promised that, if elected, he would“establish a panel of top experts” that would work with Kennedy to investigate childhood health problems. The 13 July assassination attempt on Trump is already being officially investigated, including by the Secret Service and the FBI.

Kennedy's decision to endorse Trump could potentially shift the dynamic of the election, particularly in these closely contested states, and could influence voters who were drawn to his environmental and anti-vaccine platform. Whether Kennedy's endorsement will ultimately benefit Trump or have a negligible impact on the election outcome remains to be seen.