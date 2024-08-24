Egypt Healthcare Authority, China's Mindray Explore Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt Healthcare Authority is exploring opportunities for cooperation with Chinese medical device company Mindray, aiming to enhance the country's healthcare sector through transfer, training, and innovation.

Ahmed El-Sobky, chairperson of Egypt Healthcare Authority and supervisor general of the Universal Insurance and Life Dignified projects under the of Health and Population, met with Mindray's Regional Manager for North Africa Erik Li and other company officials on Thursday.

The meeting focused on establishing a strategic partnership that would contribute to the development of Egypt's healthcare sector and attract further investment in the field. The two parties discussed opportunities for cooperation, including the transfer of Chinese technology to Egypt in coordination with state agencies and the private sector. They also explored ways to enhance cooperation in training medical personnel and applying innovative solutions, particularly in telemedicine using the Internet of Things (IoT) to expand services, improve patient experience, enhance integrated medical care, and reduce healthcare costs.

During the meeting, El-Sobky stressed the importance of training healthcare providers, medical equipment engineers, and specialists to exchange expertise in the latest medical technologies, devices, and techniques.“We discussed cooperation in training healthcare providers, medical equipment engineers, and specialists to exchange expertise in the latest medical technologies, devices, and techniques, ensuring the application of best practices in healthcare,” El-Sobky said.

El-Sobky also highlighted the significance of the partnership with Mindray in developing healthcare infrastructure in Egypt.“These partnerships enhance innovation and contribute to providing high-quality medical services that meet international standards,” El-Sobky said. He noted that the Authority will continue its efforts in developing infrastructure, medical and therapeutic services, and human resources, and leveraging advanced technologies and techniques to ensure the best healthcare services for citizens within the framework of the comprehensive health insurance project.

For his part, Erik Li, Mindray's Regional Manager for North Africa, expressed enthusiasm about the potential for collaboration.“We are eager to make tangible progress in the development of the medical devices industry and enhance innovation in the healthcare sector,” Li said. He added that the partnership with the Healthcare Authority represents an important opportunity to strengthen knowledge and technology exchange, which contributes to improving the quality of healthcare and expanding the range of services provided in the region.