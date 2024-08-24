Manipur CM Slams Congress For Allying With National Conference Ahead Of J&K Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Aug 24 (IANS) Manipur Chief N. Biren Singh on Saturday strongly criticised the for allying with the National (NC) ahead of three-phase Jammu and Kashmir Assembly starting September 18.

Biren Singh, a senior BJP leader, accused the Congress of compromising the national security and unity to fulfill its desire for power and questioned the party's motives in forming a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference.

"Why is the Congress party so much against the establishment of peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir? The highly relevant questions raised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah must be answered (by the Congress)," he told the media.

He said that the Congress for its electoral gains is taking steps risking the nation's security and unity and its ulterior motive has again been exposed by making alliance with Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference.

"Given the promises made in the National Conference's manifesto, the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi must answer these questions," Singh said.

After holding a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President of the National Conference Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar on Thursday announced that a pre-poll alliance between the Congress and his party has been finalised.

"The Congress, National Conference and the CPI-M are together. We will work together and fight the elections. We are hopeful that statehood would be returned. No doors are closed for anyone," Abdullah had said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah was also present during the meeting at his father's residence.

The 90-member Assembly elections will take place in three phases -- September 18, September 25, and October 1 -- with the vote counting scheduled for October 4.