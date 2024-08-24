Seven People Injured In Israeli Airstrike On Syria
Date
8/24/2024 7:22:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
AMMAN, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation forces launched an airstrike on central Syria on Friday which left seven civilian injured besides some material damage.
The air attack took place at 7:30 pm., Friday, local time, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing a military source under anonymity. (end)
amn
MENAFN24082024000071011013ID1108596290
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.