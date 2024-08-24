Seven People Injured In Israeli Airstrike On Syria

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- The Israeli forces launched an on central Syria on Friday which left seven civilian besides some material damage. The air attack took place at 7:30 pm., Friday, local time, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing a military source under anonymity. (end) amn

