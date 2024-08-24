Attempted Arson Attack At Synagogue In Southern France Causes Explosion, Injures Police Officer (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An attempted arson attack struck the Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grande Motte, France, on Saturday morning, causing significant damage and injuring a municipal officer. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. when two parked in front of the synagogue caught fire. One of these vehicles exploded, likely due to the presence of a bottle, according to reports from Franceinfo and Bfmtv.

The fire resulted in the burning of two doors of the synagogue. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, and bomb disposal experts, along with gendarmes from the Herault criminal investigation unit, are currently on site conducting initial investigations.

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described the incident as "clearly criminal" and assured the Jewish community of La Grande Motte and the wider public of full support.

"An attempted arson attack, clearly criminal, hit the synagogue of La Grande Motte this morning. I want to assure our Jewish fellow citizens and the municipality of my full support and say that at the request of the President of the Republic @EmmanuelMacron, all means are being mobilized to find the perpetrator," France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X.

The mayor of La Grande Motte, Stephan Rossignol, confirmed that a municipal police officer was injured in the explosion and has been taken to Montpellier University Hospital. The exact details of the officer's condition have not been disclosed. No injuries have been reported among those inside the synagogue at the time of the fire.

In response to the attack, the Prefect of Herault has announced heightened security measures for Jewish institutions in the department. The criminal investigation into the arson is ongoing, with authorities prioritizing the search for those responsible.