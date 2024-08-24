Dato Muzafar Shah Mustafa Presented With Patronship Of Indo Malaysia Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a significant development, H.E. Dato Muzafar Shah Mustafa, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to India, has been appointed as the Patron of the Indo Malaysia and Cultural Forum. This prestigious position was conferred upon him in a ceremony held at Marwah Studios, reflecting a new chapter in the cultural and relations between India and Malaysia.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the International Chamber of and Entertainment Industry, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment.“The Indo Malaysia Film and Cultural Forum will gain new energy and guidance under the leadership of H.E. Dato Muzafar Shah Mustafa. We are confident that this collaboration will significantly enhance the cultural and educational ties between our two nations,” said Dr. Marwah. He further highlighted the potential for deeper engagement and the promotion of bilateral relations through various cultural initiatives and exchanges.



H.E. Dato Muzafar Shah Mustafa, upon accepting the patronship, remarked,“I am humbled to be the Patron of the Indo Malaysia Film and Cultural Forum. Together, we will strive to elevate our relations to new heights. India and Malaysia share a wonderful relationship, and our trade and cultural exchanges are on an upward trajectory.” His Excellency's extensive diplomatic experience and vision are expected to bring a fresh perspective to the forum's activities.



Prior to his current role, H.E. Dato Muzafar Shah Mustafa served as the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Mexico, with concurrent accreditation to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. He also held the position of Ambassador of Malaysia to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, concurrently accredited to Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Additionally, he has served as the Undersecretary, Finance Division, MFA, and Deputy Chief of Protocol (Privileges and Immunities) in the Protocol and Consular Department of the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Indo Malaysia Film and Cultural Forum aims to foster greater understanding and cooperation between India and Malaysia through the promotion of art, culture, and educational initiatives. With the esteemed patronage of H.E. Dato Muzafar Shah Mustafa, the forum is poised to embark on a series of impactful projects that will strengthen the cultural fabric of both nations.



