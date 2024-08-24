Ten People Wounded In Kherson Region As Result Of Yesterday's Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ten people were wounded in the past day as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday, Stanislav, Antonivka, Kizomys, Sadove, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Poniativka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Mylove, Havrylivka, Zmiivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes,” Prokudin wrote.

The Russian military hit a cultural institution; residential areas of the region's settlements, including three high-rise buildings and 10 private houses.

Two civilians killed as Russians drop two guided aerial bombs inregion

The occupants also damaged a gas pipeline and private cars. As a result of Russian aggression, 10 people were injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than two dozen blue and yellow flags flew over the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region .

