Iphone SE 4 Leaks: Check Out Launch Timeline, Apple Intelligence Eligibility, Specs And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Although it seems like Apple is almost ready to release the 16 series, there are also rumours about the iPhone SE 4 circulating online. Mark Gurman, a trustworthy writer for Bloomberg, provided the information on its launch schedule and Apple Intelligence eligibility. The good news is that many leaks have already revealed the impending iPhone SE's specifications and design.

According to rumours, Apple might reveal the next iPhone SE 4 as early as 2025.

According to reports, the gadget will also enable Apple Intelligence, which will increase the accessibility of AI services for consumers who choose to purchase a SE model rather than a flagship. The goal of the iPhone SE devices has always been to provide an iOS experience and reasonably good performance at a lower cost when compared to the ultra-premium iPhones.

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature several notable upgrades, including an OLED display from BOE, a refreshing design, and a USB-C port, which would mark a significant improvement for Apple's previous iPhone SE 3 smartphone.

Buyers of iPhone SE devices will be much relieved that the SE 4 will likely have a more contemporary appearance, a bigger battery and screen, and a similar overall shape to the iPhone 14.

There are rumours that the next iPhone will have a 6.1-inch screen prototypes point to a major battery improvement; the iPhone SE 4 may have a 3,279mAh battery, which is comparable to the iPhone 14, and a huge increase over the 1,261mAh battery seen in the iPhone SE 3. The A16 Bionic processor from Apple, which powers the iPhone 15, is also anticipated to power the next SE model.

In keeping with past SE models, which often have fewer cameras than flagship models, the SE 4 is expected to sport a single back camera despite these improvements. Over the next few weeks, more information should become available. Recall that the iPhone SE 3 had an announcement price of Rs 43,900 in India. Given the significant improvements coming to the iPhone SE 4, Apple may decide to raise the price of the upcoming model. However, nothing has yet been formally verified.