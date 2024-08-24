Bengali Actor ‘Misbehaved’: Kerala Minister Defends Director Ranjith

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24 (IANS) With the Hema Committee report now the sole discussion point in Kerala about the way sexual exploitation is taking place in the Malayalam industry, cultural affairs Saji Cherian on Saturday strongly defended director Ranjith, over the accusation levelled against him by Bengali Sreelekha Mitra.

Cherian's defence of Ranjith came as State President K. Sudhakaran and several others are demanding the resignation of Ranjith from the post of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy's chairman.

Speaking to the on Saturday morning, Cherian said he also saw the allegation against Ranjith in the media.

“Ranjith said he is innocent. If anyone has a complaint, it should come in writing and if it does, then a probe will be done. He is India's hugely popular artiste and just based on a statement, nothing can be done. A mere allegation won't suffice, there has to be a written complaint and then a probe will be there. Without that, nothing can be done. What if this turns out to be wrong,” asked Cherian.

Recalling the incident that took place at Kochi in 2009, Mitra said that she had gone to an apartment where she met with Ranjith and other members of his team to discuss a role in the film.

During the discussions, Ranjith had made advances towards her, causing her discomfort. She left the place immediately after conveying to one of the members of the team that she would not be acting in the film, stated Mitra.

With the TV channels going to town with this, Ranjith immediately denied of any such happening. He said she was asked to come for an audition for his project.

“I did not come for the audition, instead came to act. It was to play a role. There is nothing political in this; I am also a Left follower. I do not want to come down and give a complaint as I have work here. The least I expect is an apology,” said Mitra.

Apart from being an actor, director and producer, Ranjith is a very influential personality in the Left political circles and with a section of the film industry.

Incidentally, the issue of Ranjith propped up at a time when the Malayalam film industry is under a cloud after the Hema Committee report was published early this week almost five years after it was received by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

With the Congress-led Opposition slamming the Vijayan government for shielding the guilty amid the discussion on the Hema Committee, the issue has now taken a political colour too.

Now with even the Kerala High Court dropping enough hints that the delay in releasing the report by the Vijayan cannot be brushed away, all eyes are when the court takes this issue on September 10.