Azerbaijani Wrestler Reaches Semifinals At U-17 World Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The U-17 World Wrestling Championship is ongoing in Amman, Jordan, Azernews reports citing Idman.

Today the freestyle wrestlers joined the competition. Out of the five Azerbaijani who took to the mat, one has advanced to the semifinals.

U-17 World Championship - Freestyle Wrestling

48 kg: Hacıhüseyn Ahmadzade lost in the qualifying round to Chingiz Sariklar (AIN) with a score of 2:11.



55 kg: Hüseyn Hüseynov defeated Turkmenistan's Azatberdi Ashyrguliyev with a score of 3:1 and advanced to the quarterfinals. Later, he won decisively against Tunisia's Mokbel Sahli (11:1) and secured a spot in the semifinals. Hüseyn then faced Puerto Rico's Josef Bachman on the road to the final, but lost with a score of 2:5. He will compete for the bronze medal.

65 kg: Isa Yusibov was defeated in the 1/8 finals by Kazakhstan's Bakdaulet Akimjan with a score of 0:6.

80 kg: Məhəmməd Abbaszade lost in the 1/8 finals to Georgia's Nikolas Masuradze with a score of 1:7. Since his opponent advanced to the final, Məhəmməd still has a chance for bronze.

110 kg: Muxamad Qantemirov faced America's Michael Mokko in the 1/8 finals. His opponent won with a score of 16:6. As Mokko advanced to the decisive match, Qantemirov still has a chance to win a medal.

It should be noted that the decisive matches in freestyle wrestling will take place tomorrow.