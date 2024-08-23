When Mukesh Khanna Got Labelled As 'Flop' Actor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) An old of Mukesh Khanna has resurfaced on the Internet which shows him talking about how despite witnessing an initial boost in his career, he was labelled a "flop" actor.

The video shows a relatively young Mukesh Khanna saying how he witnessed a lull in the period from 1984 to 1986. He said,“I had 15 releases from 1984 to 1986. Three-four of these films got a release, and became flops. Then there were other films which couldn't be made or couldn't be released”.

He further mentioned,“Initially, when my four-five films turned out to be flops, I was labelled a flop actor. People said, 'It's because of you that the films flop'. The producers who came to me, wanted ... to cash in on me with the help of market forces. I was appreciated for my first film and was signed as a lead in 10-15 films. But the industry and the market dictate the life of an artist.”

“If your work is not good but the film turns out to be a hit, you still manage to get the next few projects. But, when your work is good and the film becomes a flop, you lose your value in the market," he added.

Mukesh Khanna is known for his portrayal of 'Shaktimaan', the superhero character in the self-created television series 'Shaktimaan' and Bhishma in B.R. Chopra's 'Mahabharat'.

He was also the Chairman of the Children's Film Society India, from which he resigned in February 2018.