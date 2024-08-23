The Tailgate Tour With Fox Sports Radio & Iheartmedia Celebrate 25Th Anniversary At Nations Top College Football Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fans of The Tailgate Tour

The Tailgate Tour with Fox Sports & IHeartmedia Celebrate 25th Anniversary at Nations Top College Games. Over 3 Million reached in first week

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Tailgate Tour is the largest and longest running fan experience in college sports presented by Fox Sports. The program will kick off on August 31st for the 25th Anniversary of this traveling experience that touches over 1.5 million fans across a 14 week schedule. In its 25 years, the tour has reached more than 38 million fans around the country at the largest games each week during football season providing fans an exciting Free pre-game interactive experience.If you are a fan of college football and great fun, this free sports experience will kick off in Gainesville, Florida to the backdrop and pageantry of the University of Miami and University of Florida rivalry game and then follow a 14 week nationwide schedule.The tour welcomes back long time media partners Fox Sports Radio & IHeartmedia and a host of regional sports outlets and affiliates.Adding to its long heritage, the tour has over 200,000 Followers on Facebook and Instagram (which includes influencers) with an average weekly reach of 250,000 impressions. In its first week of waking up its fan base, the tour saw over 3 million impressions from its loyal and extended college football followers. The tour has delivered over 250,000,000 impressions for its partners since its start.The 2024 program will showcase some of the largest brands in the categories of Beverage, CPG, OTC, Personal Care and Wireless. To include Dunkin, Kimberly Clarke, Procter & Gamble, Verizon to name a few. Since the beginning, over 300 global brands across 50 categories have shared the spotlight.“The Tailgate Tour is a comprehensive 360 mobile marketing platform that connects brands directly with football fans when they are set at the backdrop of celebrating their favorite teams” said Jay Freedman, Partner of NFuse 360 Entertainment.“We are about creating a memorable experience for fans as well as delivering an experiential marketing solution that gets results. No other experiential tour has ever delivered the longevity, consistency and depth of knowledge in the college football landscape.”This one of kind experience is made possible by NFuse Entertainment , producers of The Tailgate Tour“We are thrilled to be bringing The Tailgate Tour back for its 25th year... When we started, this was a simple idea for Fox Sports Radio to connect with its fans on game day. Today, we reach more fans then any other program in the country”Freedman continues“While its easy to say 25, it's much harder to do it. We are about making noise above the noise”Complete details for all activities related to the traveling events will be showcased on Socials @Thetailgatetour and all partner digitalAbout NFuse EntertainmentNFuse Entertainment is based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with offices in Nashville, TN and Los Angeles, CA. NFuse Entertainment is a strategic integrated Marketing, Promotion and Events company that directs an array of custom marketing programs for national brands throughout the U.S. More Details, Lauren Fairmont – ...channels.

