Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Announces Sop For Much-Awaited SUBHADRA Yojana

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Aug 23 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the much-awaited SUBHADRA Yojana in the Assembly.

CM Majhi informed the House that the state Cabinet in its meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan on August 22 has given its nod for the SUBHADRA Yojana.

As per the Chief Minister's announcement, women between 21 and 60 years' age group are eligible to get the assistance under the scheme.

He noted that eligible women beneficiaries in the state will get a total Rs 50,000 under Subhadra Yojana between 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has earlier earmarked Rs 55,825 crore for the implementation of the scheme.

The Chief Minister further stated that Rs 10,000 will be deposited in the eligible beneficiary's bank account in two instalments every year for the next five years.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 5,000 each on Rakhi Purnima and International Women's Day (March 8) in her bank account through DBT.

The beneficiaries will also get a Subhadra debit Card under the scheme.

With an aim to boost digital transactions, 100 women beneficiaries carried out digital transactions for the maximum amount will be identified in each Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies across the state. Those beneficiaries will get an additional amount of Rs 500 as special incentive.

The women who are financially sound, government job holders, income taxpayers and those getting assistance of Rs 1,500 or more monthly or Rs 18,000 or more yearly under any government scheme won't be eligible to get the assistance under the SUBHADRA scheme.

The eligible beneficiaries can get the form available free of cost at Anganwadi centres, block offices, Mo Seva Kendras, Jana Seva Kendras etc., to apply for the assistance under the scheme. This apart, a call centre, specifically for the SUBHADRA Yojana, will be made functional soon.

The Women and Child Welfare Development department will constitute a society, 'SUBHADRA Samiti', for the proper implantation of the scheme.

The government claimed that 1 crore women of the state will be benefited under the scheme.

"They have promised in the election manifesto to give Rs 50,000 to every woman of the state under SUBHADRA Yojana. The SOP issued today by the government has many rules and regulations which will deprive many women from getting the promised assistance. How can the assistance be provided to 1 crore women as they haven't made sufficient allocations in the budget for the scheme? This apart, what type of business can a woman do with the paltry amount of Rs 5,000?" questioned senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik.

Similarly, Congress leader Sofia Firdous alleged that the state government has cheated the women with this announcement.

She stated the BJP party had promised in their manifesto to provide a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 which a woman beneficiary could encash within two years but today they have declared that the beneficiaries will get Rs 50,000 in five years.