Flipkart Partners With Skill Development Ministry For Skilling Youth

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 23 (KNN) In a significant move towards empowering India's artisans and skilling its youth, giant Flipkart marked the 5-year milestone of its Samarth initiative with a high-profile event in New Delhi.

The celebration, attended by over 250 leaders and artisans, saw the announcement of a pivotal partnership between Flipkart's Operations Academy (SCOA) and the of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Jayant Chaudhary, of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education, emphasised the government's commitment to skilling youth for global demands, aligning with the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047.

"The collaboration between MSDE and Flipkart's SCOA is a significant step towards equipping our youth with skills to thrive in the modern marketplace," Chaudhary stated.

The partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to upskill thousands of youth under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0.

Flipkart's program offers a comprehensive 7-day classroom training followed by 45 days of hands-on industry exposure, preparing candidates for careers in e-commerce and supply chain sectors.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, highlighted the impact of the Samarth initiative, which has positively affected 1.8 million livelihoods and preserved over 100 traditional art forms in its five-year journey.

The event also saw the launch of 'Samarth storefront' Indian Roots on Flipkart's app, providing artisans and MSMEs access to a national market of over 500 million customers.

A panel discussion featuring industry leaders and government officials explored the future of artisan empowerment, emphasizing the role of skill development and e-commerce in expanding market access for traditional crafts.

This collaboration between the government and a leading e-commerce platform marks a significant step towards integrating India's rich cultural heritage with modern digital marketplaces, potentially reshaping the landscape for artisans and young job seekers alike.

As India continues its march towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, initiatives like these underscore the importance of public-private partnerships in fostering inclusive growth and preserving traditional craftsmanship in the digital age.

(KNN Bureau)