National Cashback: 92% Of Ukrainians Back Campaign To Encourage Purchase Of Domestic Produce

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The vast majority of Ukrainians support the expected launch of the National Cashback program to stimulate consumption of domestic goods.

This was reported by the press service of the of with reference to a study by Gradus Research study, Ukrinform saw.

"Research proves that the program is interesting to consumers and that it will be in significant demand among the population. And most importantly, it will really positively influence the choice of buyers in favor of Ukrainian produce. This is good news for our producers and the economy as a whole," said Deputy Nadiia Bihun.

According to the survey, 92% of respondents support programs to encourage the consumption of goods labeled "Made in Ukraine".

Nationalprogramme covers all kinds of Ukrainian products – Svyrydenko

In addition, 86% of respondents have a positive attitude toward Ukrainian manufacturers, and 46% prefer products made in Ukraine.

With the cashback feature in place for the purchase of Ukrainian goods, 74% to 92% of consumers would opt for Ukrainian goods.

According to the research, almost 50% of respondents are ready to spend cashback on bill payments, 40% on buying Ukrainian goods, 30% on healthcare services, and 25% on charity, the Ministry of Economy notes.

In April, 2024, Gradus Research ran a poll commissioned by the Ministry of Economy through an online survey covering 1,000 respondents aged 25-55 in cities with a population of over 50,000.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the National Cashback program, laying down a 10% compensation of 10% of the value of the Ukrainian goods. The program will be launched on September 2, 2024.