F1 Qatar GP: LIC Unveils Lusail Hill Lounge Hospitality Package As Countdown Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: With just 100 days to go until Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest hospitality package“Lusail Hill Lounge'' for the upcoming Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 happening from 29 November to 1 December 2024.

This exciting addition to LIC's hospitality offerings promises an unparalleled race-viewing experience from a prime location at Turn 1.

Fans will still be able to access Lusail Hill with the general admission ticket. However, enthusiasts looking to elevate their experience at Lusail Hill can now opt for the all-new Lusail Hill Lounge.

Designed to capture the exhilarating atmosphere of the open-air, the Lusail Hill Lounge offers breathtaking views of the high-speed action at Turn 1, bringing fans closer to the thrill like never before.

The Lusail Hill Lounge features an open-air terrace design with tiered levels, offering spectacular views as cars jockey for position coming off the long Main Straight and head toward Turn 2. Guests will enjoy a variety of food selections served throughout the day while enjoying the dynamic racing action that sprint race, Formula 2, and F1 Academy has to offer in addition to the Formula 1 race.

This experience is available for QR6,998 per person for the three-day event.

In addition to“Lusail Hill Lounge”, LIC continues to offer a range of world-class hospitality options to suit every preference:

Premiere Hospitality: Located in a prime position at the end of the Main Straight, this package includes climate-controlled indoor seating and an outdoor terrace with attached trackside grandstand seating. Culinary delights are provided by the 5-star W Doha. Prices start at QR14,596 for three days.

F1 Experiences Champions Club: Combining prime racing views with premium hospitality and exclusive trackside activities. Highlights include a grid walk, championship trophy photo opportunity, and guided paddock tour.

Three-day packages start at QR16,786.

Club 16: A brand new two-storey exclusive venue at Turn 16 featuring climate-controlled spaces and expansive outdoor viewing terraces. Guests will enjoy gourmet cuisine curated by the 5-star W Doha. Club 16 is available for 8,391QR per person for the three-day event.

For fans seeking a more accessible option, LIC also offers General Admission 'Lusail Hill' tickets priced at QR 600 for three days.

These tickets provide access to a dedicated viewing area at Turn 1 and F1 Fan Zone, featuring activities for all age groups.

The tickets for this year's motorsport spectacular are selling out fast, get yours today at to enjoy a packed line up of high-octane action on and off the track.