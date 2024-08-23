Viral Video: Pakistani Doc's Fun Tips For Connecting With Indians Across Border Spark Online Buzz 'Beauty Of Humanity'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of a Pakistani doctor and influencer has gone on social where she has listed nine ways to communicate with neighbours across border. The video is from Keran borde , a place where people from India and Pakistan can wave to one another across the river.

In a video shared by the Pakistani doctor named Maryum Fatima, a group of people can be seen waving at Indians standing on the opposite side of the river. The doctor shared several playful nine suggestions for interacting with Indians across the border which includes waving at them, making air hearts, offering to play cricket, and even mentioning a shared love for the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, among other creative ideas.

Known as @doctorzblog101 on Instagram, Maryum Fatima has garnered over 15.4K followers and her bio states that she is a health and lifestyle influencer.

In her post, she shared the video and captioned,“Ways to Communicate with Neighbours across the Borders. The fun things to do on LOC. PEACE only.”

The viral video received a lot of views and garnered numerous comments, with many praising the heartwarming gestures featured in it.

One user wrote,“This is the sweetest gesture I have ever seen”

Another wrote,“Thats the beauty of humanity”





Some other added,“This is so funny and sweet. Hope people can get back to their true humane roots and not get dragged into political agendas to divide.”

One user from Dubai has also shared his experience,“If you really wanna communicate with Indian come to Dubai. Here you'll meet Indians everywhere. And they're the nicest people I tell you. Being a Pakistani I can say my Indian friends here are so respectful”

Another user commneted saying,“Divided by borders united by Sidhu moose Wala”

Someone else remarked,“Indians are too good ones I got the best friends in UK. Lucky to have such friends”

Another said,“Borders and politician divided us. See how much similiar we are.”