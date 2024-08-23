PHCC Expands Integrated Older Adult Psychiatry Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the expansion of its Integrated Older Adult Psychiatry services to include Al Mashaf Health Center, yesterday.

Patients can now access mental support services through referrals from their family physicians or psychiatrists, ensuring a coordinated and holistic approach to mental health care.

PHCC has established referral criteria for the Integrated Older Adult Psychiatry clinics, targeting patients aged 65 and above, those who are mobile or can attend the clinic with mobility aids, and individuals with a significant or chronic stable mental health disorder, such as depression, bipolar affective disorder, anxiety, sleep disorders, schizophrenia, psychotic disorders, obsessions, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), dementia, and patients with cognitive impairment who also suffer from mental illnesses.

Patients excluded from these clinics include those with acute medical or psychiatric conditions requiring emergency intervention, such as delirium or suicidal thoughts, and those presenting predominantly with memory problems or dementia that could otherwise be more suitable for Memory Clinic.

Additionally, patients who are bedbound, housebound, or have mobility issues that require ambulance transport to their appointments are also excluded.

These clinics are an extension of PHCC's existing Mental Health services, which include Psychology Support Clinics at Al Thumama, Al Mashaf, Al Sadd, Rawdat Al Khail, Qatar University, Leabaib, Al Wajbah, and Muaither Health Centers. They also encompass Student Advisory Clinics at Mesaimeer Health Center, Integrated Adult Psychiatry Clinics available at Al Thumama, Al Mashaf, Al Sadd, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Wajbah, Qatar University, and Leabaib Health Centers, and Adult ADHD Clinics at Rawdat Al Khail Health Center.

PHCC's Integrated Psychiatry services are designed to support patients with moderate to severe mental health conditions and manage their care through a multidisciplinary team. This team consists of consultant psychiatrists from Hamad Medical Corporation's Mental Health team, supported by psychologists, social workers, and nursing staff from PHCC.

With the addition of the Integrated Older Adult Psychiatry Clinic at Al Mashaf Health Center, the service is now available at both Al Mashaf and Umm Slal for seniors aged 65 and above.

For adults under 65, the service is available at seven health centers: Al Thumama, Al Mashaf, Al Sadd, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Wajbah, Qatar University, and Leabaib.

PHCC provides 50 weekly clinics during both morning and evening periods to support families and individuals, enabling them to return to a stable condition as quickly as possible in a safe environment.

Commenting on this expansion, Dr. Samya Al Abdulla, Executive Director of Operations at PHCC and Deputy Lead for the Mental Health and Wellbeing Priority in the National Health Strategy, emphasized the importance of this step, stating,“Raising awareness about mental health symptoms, providing easy and confidential access to psychological support, and integrating physical and mental health care have all played a crucial role in the progress we have made. This has significantly boosted our patients' confidence in this service, which has exceeded all expectations.”

She added,“The inclusion of mental health services at Al Mashaf Health Center is a significant milestone in our mission to enhance access to mental health care for our community. Psychological support is essential for overall health and well-being, and by expanding our services, we are better positioned to meet the mental health needs of our communities.”

Psychologists at these clinics assist patients from various backgrounds, treating a wide range of behavioral and psychological issues. While some may seek help for depression or anxiety, others may require support for short-term challenges such as life stressors.

Psychologists are often part of the comprehensive care for individuals with specific health conditions, helping those with sleep difficulties or chronic illnesses to better cope with their circumstances.