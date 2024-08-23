Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Investor Webinar 28 August 2024
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr Joel Crane.
TOPIC: Business Update - refinery Focus
When: Wednesday 28 August 2024
Time: 10.00 am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB ) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.
