J&K Trains 296 Nodal Officers On MCC

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a bid to enhance the skills of its election machinery at District and Assembly Constituency level during the Assembly Election 2024, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer J&K conducted a training program for as many as 296 Nodal Officers across the Union Territory, which concluded today.

Conducted under the supervision of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Pandurang K Pole, the program trained the Nodal Officers for the effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Certification and Monitoring (MCM), monitoring of Paid and Fake News and Social Media Apps, and for Election Expenditure Monitoring (EEM) at district and Assembly Constituency (AC) level in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions of J&K Union Territory.

A total of 296 Nodal Officers, including 162 in Jammu Division were trained in the Physical Mode during the program being conducted in the training hall of J&K CEO Office at Nirvachan Bhawan, Rail Head Complex, Jammu. Similarly, 134 Nodal Officers from Kashmir Division were trained during the training program being held in online mode from the office of J&K CEO in Jammu.

Addressing the trainees, Chief Electoral Officer exhorted upon the Nodal Officers to work in tandem to ensure that the provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) are implemented in toto during Assembly Election and Election Expenditure Monitoring is done effectively in true spirit so that the transparency and fairness of the electoral process is visible on ground and a level playing field is provided to the stakeholders.

The training provided to the Nodal Officers will prove to be crucial in upholding the integrity of the electoral processes and smooth conduct of the upcoming Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the CEO added.

During the training program, the national-level master trainers from India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) delivered lectures to all the trainees officers on topics related to MCC, MCM, Paid News, Social Media Apps, Election Expenditure Monitoring and others.

Additionally, the officials of Expenditure Division of Election Commission of India (ECI) gave a full session on Election Seizure Management System to the trainee officers in Jammu and the same theme of training was also followed in the Kashmir Division.