HIVEX Payment Network Expands With Dynamic-QR Supported Merchants In Japan

HIVEX, a Secure and Interoperable Cross-Border Payment developed by TBCASoft for Mobile Payment Service Providers.

HIVEX Merchant Acceptance Reaches Ubiquity Across Japan

- Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft

SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TBCASoft , a leading innovator in cross-border mobile payment solutions, announces the immediate launch of its new Dynamic-QR service for the HIVEX ®️ Network. Consumers that are part of the HIVEX Network can now pay for transactions at hundreds of thousands of new merchants such as vending machines and transportation services (e.g., taxis, ride-share, etc.). This is in addition to the millions of existing merchants that already accept HIVEX throughout Japan.

Key features of the HIVEX Dynamic-QR Service include:

.Greater Consumer Satisfaction: The addition of hundreds of thousands of new HIVEX Acceptance Merchants further ensures that HIVEX Network consumers have significantly more places to use their trusted mobile payment app.

.Enhanced Transaction Efficiency: Dynamic-QR technology streamlines payment processes by generating unique, time-sensitive QR codes for each transaction, enhancing security and reducing the risk of fraud.

.Seamless User Experience: With a simple scan-and-pay mechanism, HIVEX Network consumers complete transactions quickly and effortlessly, making it easier to manage payments on-the-go.

.Robust Blockchain Security: Leveraging TBCASoft's advanced blockchain infrastructure, the Dynamic-QR service continues to provide secure transactions, safeguarding user data and trust in the HIVEX Network.

Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft said:“Today marks another significant milestone for TBCASoft and the HIVEX Network ecosystem as we introduced our Dynamic-QR service to the Japan market. The addition of Dynamic-QR to our existing CPM and MPM capabilities propels HIVEX to ubiquitous merchant coverage in Japan. Ubiquity is a unique and important value proposition, as it creates an unparalleled trust that consumers can travel and pay everywhere with their mobile payment app. Our Network performance remains strong with 99% of the transactions completing in a few seconds. Users continue to show their growing preference to pay with their trusted mobile payment app, instead of using cards or cash while traveling.”

About the HIVEX Network:

The HIVEX Network is an international membership of Mobile Payment Service Providers (MPSP) that facilitate the sharing of merchants. TBCASoft provides proprietary technologies that optimize transaction processing and clearing between payment service providers and any other companies approved to participate in the HIVEX Network.

Furthermore, the Network is a collaboration with leading MPSPs in Japan and Taiwan. HIVEX enables the Taiwan MPSP users to continue using their trusted mobile payment applications to make CPM, MPM or Dynamic-QR purchases at HIVEX Acceptance Merchants across Japan.

About TBCASoft:

TBCASoft is a U.S.-based company developing innovative blockchain technology, such as the HIVEX Network, for MPSPs and other growth sectors. Its consortium-based blockchain platform enables MPSPs to create innovative services for their users under a more secure, robust, and efficient environment.

