Vaani Kapoor Turns 36: Know Net Worth And Interesting Facts

Vaani Kapoor, a Delhi native, transitioned from a career in hospitality to modelling before making her mark in Bollywood. With a strong start in Shuddh Desi Romance, she rose to fame through diverse roles, including her bold performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Vaani Kapoor hails from Delhi, where her father, Shiv Kapoor, runs a furniture export business, and her mother, Dimpy Kapoor, works as a marketing executive

She pursued a bachelor's degree in tourism and later interned at Oberoi Hotels in Jaipur

After her stint at Oberoi Hotels, Vaani decided to try her luck in modelling. Despite her father's opposition, she pursued her dream, gained recognition in the modelling industry

Following her success in modelling, Vaani Kapoor moved to Mumbai, where she auditioned for several roles. Her breakthrough came with the film Shuddh Desi Romance

Vaani's career took off with a series of successful films. She gained significant attention for her role in Befikre alongside Ranveer Singh, where they shared 23 on-screen kisses

Vaani Kapoor played a challenging role in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), portraying Manavi, a Zumba teacher who undergoes gender transition surgery

Today, Vaani Kapoor is the owner of property worth around 18 to 20 crores. Her primary sources of income include her film roles, modelling assignments, and endorsements

Vaani Kapoor is currently in the spotlight for her film Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu. She will soon be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2