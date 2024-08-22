Vaani Kapoor Turns 36: Know Net Worth And Interesting Facts
8/22/2024
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vaani Kapoor, a Delhi native, transitioned from a career in hospitality to modelling before making her mark in Bollywood. With a strong start in Shuddh Desi Romance, she rose to fame through diverse roles, including her bold performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Know her net worth and 7 interesting facts about the actress
Know net worth of Vaani Kapoor who turns 36 today and 7 interesting facts about her
Vaani Kapoor hails from Delhi, where her father, Shiv Kapoor, runs a furniture export business, and her mother, Dimpy Kapoor, works as a marketing executive
She pursued a bachelor's degree in tourism and later interned at Oberoi Hotels in Jaipur
After her stint at Oberoi Hotels, Vaani decided to try her luck in modelling. Despite her father's opposition, she pursued her dream, gained recognition in the modelling industry
Following her success in modelling, Vaani Kapoor moved to Mumbai, where she auditioned for several roles. Her breakthrough came with the film Shuddh Desi Romance
Vaani's career took off with a series of successful films. She gained significant attention for her role in Befikre alongside Ranveer Singh, where they shared 23 on-screen kisses
Vaani Kapoor played a challenging role in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), portraying Manavi, a Zumba teacher who undergoes gender transition surgery
Today, Vaani Kapoor is the owner of property worth around 18 to 20 crores. Her primary sources of income include her film roles, modelling assignments, and endorsements
Vaani Kapoor is currently in the spotlight for her film Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu. She will soon be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2
