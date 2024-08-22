LBA Hospitality And 3H Group Announce New Addition To Portfolio - Hyatt Place Tampa Airport/Westshore

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic realm of hospitality management, the partnership between LBA Hospitality and developer 3H Group has taken a step forward with the strategic of the Hyatt Place Tampa Airport/Westshore . This move not only fortifies their already fruitful collaboration but also marks a milestone in an ambitious expansion plan for LBA and 3H with more properties on the horizon.

Hyatt Place Tampa Airport/Westshore, now proudly managed by LBA Hospitality on behalf of 3H Group, welcomes guests with renewed commitment to excellence.

"The trust bestowed upon us by 3H Group to manage their hotel properties is a fundamental component of our growth and aligns with our values," stated Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "Assuming the management duties for Hyatt Place Tampa Airport/Westshore allows 3H Group to concentrate on exploring new development opportunities, reassured by our dedication to their success. It's a privilege to be consistently selected to oversee their portfolio, which is a testament to the solid trust and commitment shared between our organizations."

Centrally located at 4811 W Main Street, the Hyatt Place Tampa Airport/Westshore positions itself as an ideal choice for business and leisure travelers alike, with proximity to Tampa International Airport, just three miles away, and the Raymond James Stadium, two miles away. Set in the bustling Westshore District-Tampa's hub for business and entertainment-this pet-friendly hotel provides a range of modern comforts:



Spacious guest rooms outfitted for comfort and convenience

An onsite bar for evening relaxation

Adaptable event spaces for business or social gatherings

A variety of dining options to suit all tastes Complimentary daily breakfast to kick-start the day

Hiren Desai, CEO of 3H Group, comments, "Our alliance with LBA Hospitality is built on a foundation of excellence and integrity. As we expand our hotel portfolio, collaborations like this enable us to redefine industry standards."

The successful acquisition of the Hyatt Place Tampa Airport reflects a broader strategic initiative for LBA and 3H, with a robust pipeline of hotels currently under development. This partnership, illustrated by LBA's management expertise over 3H's existing hotel properties, promises to bring additional high-quality accommodations to the market in the near future.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest US, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit .

About 3H Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, 3H Group, Inc. is a dynamic and innovative hospitality development company committed to delivering exceptional experiences for clients and business partners. Since its inception in 2000, 3H has steadily grown to become a respected name in the industry, with a diverse portfolio of hotels, storage facilities, residential properties, and retail endeavors. 3H's mission is driven by their core values of honesty, hard work, and hospitality, which enables them to build and enrich communities. With unparalleled dedication to operational standards, leadership, and management, 3H partners with brands like Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and StayAPT. For more information, visit .

