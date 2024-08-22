Teenage Murder Accused Arrested In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 22 (IANS) A 19-year-old youth, who had allegedly committed murder and carried a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head, was arrested in Gurugram by a Crime Branch team, said on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, Varun Dahiya, said the accused had been absconding since allegedly committing the crime in May.

"On May 13, he had murdered a man identified as Mithilesh Sadai, a native of Madhubani (Bihar) with his hanky, in a park in the Sector 28 area and fled the spot," Dahiya said.

On May 14, police recovered the body with strangulation marks on the throat, and later, based on an autopsy report, a case of murder was registered at the Sector-29 police station on May 28.

Meanwhile, a missing complaint was also filed by the deceased's relatives on May 20 at the Sector-29 police station, the ACP said.

In view of the seriousness of the case, the Gurugram police also announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for the accused's arrest.

During the investigation, police nabbed the accused for his alleged involvement in the case from Leisure Valley in Sector-29 on Wednesday.

"During interrogation, he confessed to having committed a crime and disclosed that he and the deceased were friends and used to do labour work. On May 13, the victim had consumed alcohol and asked the accused to drop him at his home, but he refused. Later, the victim abused him, following which, in a scuffle, he killed the victim and fled," the ACP added.

The accused will be taken on police remand for further questioning, police said.