IGC) , a clinical-stage company, is reporting on its preclinical research that demonstrates the therapeutic potential of IGC-1C, a small-molecule modulator. According to the announcement, IGC-1C targets tau protein and GLP-1 receptors, offering a multipathway approach to neurodegenerative and metabolic treatment. A cyclic dipeptide-based, small-molecule modulator, IGC-1C is a pioneering approach to addressing tau-related pathology.

“Our discovery of IGC-1C's potential dual action, targeting both tau and GLP-1 receptors, marks a significant advancement in our Alzheimer's disease research and treatment,” said IGC Pharma CEO Ram Mukunda in the press release.“This innovative approach aligns with our broader strategy to develop and leverage several assets in the metabolic disease space, aiming to improve treatment outcomes for Alzheimer's, metabolic disorders and obesity. By addressing the emerging focus on tau tangles and incorporating GLP-1 receptor modulation, IGC-1C positions itself at the forefront of developing transformative therapies, providing a comprehensive strategy for slowing progression and improving patient outcomes. We are committed to advancing our molecules through future clinical trials, fully realizing its potential to deliver transformative therapies and drive substantial value for our shareholders.”

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma is an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease and transforming patient care with fast-acting, safe and effective solutions. The company's portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical stages, focusing on metabolic disorders, tau proteins, early plaque formation and multiple disease hallmarks. IGC Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a phase 2 trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer's. Interim data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medications. Additionally, the company's AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's, optimize clinical trials and predict receptor affinity, among others. With 28 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's and related conditions. For more information, visit the company's website at

