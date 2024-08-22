Miningnewsbreaks Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF), American West Metals Release Update On Storm Cooper Project Drilling

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) , a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and deposits in Virginia and Nunavut, Canada, is reporting on the activities at the Storm Copper Project on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The exploration program is being conducted by American West Metals Limited. According to the update, the diamond drilling now intersects new zones of copper at depth as the deep search EM survey identifies a 1,300 meter by 500 meter anomaly for drill testing. Highlights of the drilling include a continued 100% hit rate for the deep diamond drilling with thick intervals of visual copper mineralization intersected at depth below the known near-surface copper deposits; confirmation of the large lateral extent of the Storm Copper system at depth; and the potential for the project to host large-scale stratigraphic and structurally hosted high-grade copper deposits similar to those in the Central African Copperbelt.

“The first two deep diamond drill holes of this season have hit an impressive amount of visual copper mineralization of the same style as we see in the high-grade near-surface deposits,” said Aston Bay CEO Thomas Ullrich in the press release.“When added to the five deep holes drilled over the 2022 and 2023 seasons in a 10-square kilometer area, all of which hit copper and associated sulfide mineralization at depth, the 'Storm Deeps' drilling is developing into a compelling exploration story.”

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in the state of Virginia and in Nunavut, Canada. The company is currently exploring the Storm Copper and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth properties in Nunavut and the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia. The company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in the area. The company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, American West), have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%. For more information, please visit

.

