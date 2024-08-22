Easterseals Of Southeastern Pennsylvania Announces A New CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tim Kerrihard Joins Easterseals from the YMCA and Special Pennsylvania

Looks to Expand and Enhance Services to People with Disabilities in the Region

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania announced the appointment of Tim Kerrihard as its new Executive Director/CEO. Tim brings to the position an extensive history of leadership and growth in nonprofit organizations, including the YMCA and Special Olympics Pennsylvania. Easterseals provides services to children and adults with disabilities and support their families. For more than 70 years, Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania has been helping people with disabilities gain greater independence.

Tim Kerrihard, Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania Executive Director/

Continue Reading

"Tim brings to the position an extensive history of leadership and growth in nonprofit organizations, including leading providers and philanthropic leaders like the YMCA and Special Olympics Pennsylvania," said Eric Matthews, Easterseals Board Chairman. "We are confident that Tim will lead Easterseals through a strategic transition that will allow Easterseals to continue to fulfill our mission and achieve the financial stability that this important work deserves."

Earlier this year, Carl Webster announced his retirement after 23 years of leadership. We engaged a highly skilled search firm to help identify the right candidate to help strengthen the organization and lead strategic growth today and into the future.

"Carl has been a stalwart leader. We want to express our gratitude for his leadership through countless successes and challenges," said Matthews. "His tenure reflects his devotion to our mission."

Today, Easterseals assists more than one million individuals and their families annually at more than 550 Easterseals service sites across the country. Each center provides top-quality, innovative services tailored to meet the specific needs of the people we serve.

Easterseals' mission is to provide exceptional services to ensure all people with disabilities or special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work, and play in their communities.

Locally, Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania serves Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in an effort to maximize the independence of children and adults with disabilities. Program and services include, but are not limited to, Approved Private School, Early Intervention, physical, occupational and speech therapies and assistive technology. Last year Easterseals served over 6,000 local individuals by providing direct quality services for individuals with disabilities. For more information visit .

SOURCE Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania