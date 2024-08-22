Liquid Core® Announces EDGETM Functional Gum Lineup More Sustainable Packaging Emulates Slim Energy Drink Cans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Core Gum Company (Liquid Core®) this week introduced the newest brand configuration in the nearly 20-year history of the functional chewing gum manufacturer.

Known as EDGETM, this latest addition to the Liquid Core® family of brands aggregates everything the company has developed into a new direction that better aligns with the superior Liquid Core® Brand functional ingredient delivery system.

The new EDGETM packaging format was developed using sustainable cardboard tubes that are similar in size to the iconic "slim can" drinks, the pieces inside individually flow-wrapped for stability, freshness & portability, adding value to every piece.

"Red Bull started the revolution of the functional beverage sector with their slim-can design which became synonymous with energy drinks in the mind of the consumer," said Founder and CEO Troy Widgery. "Nearly 20 years ago we set out on this functional gum journey and now that the market & consumer are finally ready, we couldn't think of a better way to launch EDGETM than to package it in a format that is familiar to the energy consumer," stated Widgery, a veteran of the energy drink business.

The new closable slim-can format fits perfectly in a gym bag, backpack, or jacket and provides superior branding and more space for consumer education compared to a small pack of gum.

The unique container protects and enhances the value of every piece of gum.

"We decided to take the same approach with our packaging that we've been taking with our Liquid Core® delivery system. It needed to be unique and a category game changer," said Widgery.

Liquid Core® designed the slim-can tube to stand out and break away from the gum and candy aisle into the spaces where the energy and health-minded consumers are shopping.

The company created unique POS countertop display racks for EDGETM.

Non-liquid center functional gums have proliferated in recent years, but they do not approach the efficacy of the Liquid Core® system, or the unique Flavor WaveTM resulting from the release of the liquid center of EDGETM brands.

Thanks to the Liquid Core® delivery advantage, EDGETM gums are more effective and deliver faster than other functional gums, functional beverages, gummies, mints or pills. Liquid Core® only uses natural, non-encapsulated caffeine in its performance and energy brands in order to be more efficient than other energy gums.

The Initial lineup consists of four EDGETM Performance formulations, all packaged using the EDGETM Tubes: EDGETM Extreme, EDGETM Java, and EDGETM Energy in three flavors.

There are also three EDGETM Wellness formulations – EDGETM Pro containing Probiotics; EDGETM Health with a vitamin and immunity formulation; and EDGETM Lean with its thermogenic formula.

Liquid Core® Gum Company manufactures liquid center functional Performance, Health and Wellness chewing gums at its factory in Denver, Colorado USA.

The company is also developing a European factory and distribution center in Portugal as Liquid Core® Portugal, Unipessoal LDA, to service its rapidly expanding European network.

