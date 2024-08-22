Al-Qaeda Terror Module, Aimed To Establish 'Khilafat', Busted In Delhi AK-47 Rifle, Air Rifle, And Hand Grenade Seized

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Special Cell has busted an Al-Qaeda-inspired terror module , and arrested six individuals who were undergoing weapon-handling training.



Dr Ishtiyaq-led module, aimed to establish a 'Khilafat' and carry out activities in India, reported ANI.

The accused were arrested from Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, in a joint operation with police forces from the states, respectively.

An operation was conducted after receiving intelligence inputs.

"The module, as per current state of operations, was being led by one Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country ," reported PTI quoted Delhi Police statement.

Delhi police also detained eight people from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning.

They are being interrogated and additional detentions are anticipated.

Officials said that raids are being conducted to recover arms, ammunition and documents.

ANI reported that the police seized various items from the spot, including, one AK-47 rifle, a .38-bore revolver, one air rifle, one iron elbow pipe, one hand grenade, and six live cartridges of AK-47, among others.

Amol Vinukant Homkar, IG Operations, Jharkhand Police said that so far eight suspects have been detained and are being questioned.





"In the search operation, a few illegal weapons, laptop, mobile phone sand suspicious documents have been recovered. All these suspects are being questioned, suspicious documents are being verified. On that basis, raids are being continued...After the operations end and on the basis of the questioning of the suspects and verification of documents, further legal action will be taken. Once the entire operation concludes, we will give you detailed information about the same," Homkar told ANI.

In May 2024, The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS ) has arrested four suspected Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorists, all Sri Lankan nationals, from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Monday.

In April, Khalistan Zindabad Force operative Prabhpreet Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Khalistan Zindabad Force is a banned terrorist outfit.