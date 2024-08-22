Alliance Background LLC Appoints Curt Schwall As New President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance Background LLC, a leading provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Curt Schwall as its new President, effective August 22, 2024.



A distinguished figure in the global background screening industry, Curt Schwall brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to excellence that make him an invaluable leader. In his new role, he will steer the strategic direction of the company, implementing technological and operational efficiencies across all global operations.



With almost three decades of experience, Curt Schwall is a globally recognized subject matter expert on all facets of background screening. He is a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP) and holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Eastern Michigan University. Schwall has previously served three terms on the Board of Directors for The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), formerly known as the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS). His past executive roles include positions with TransUnion, Acxiom, SterlingBackcheck, and Employment Background Investigations, Inc (EBI).



Since joining Alliance Background in November 2023 as EVP, Schwall has been at the forefront of product development and innovation, supporting the company's strategic plans to accelerate growth, scale the business to support a broader customer base, maintain operational and service excellence, and strengthen financial operations.



In addition, Mr. Schwall has been a key asset and driving force in the development and delivery of Screening UniversityTM. As the Dean of Advanced Background Screening Studies, Curt spearheaded programs at ScreeningU, overseeing curriculum development, admissions, and ongoing learning opportunities for enrolled candidates. Screening UniversityTM, presented by Alliance Background, is the sole educational curriculum in the background screening industry endorsed by SHRM and recognized by the HR Certification Institute for recertification credits.



Throughout his many years in the industry, Curt has built a reputation for leading transformative growth initiatives, innovation, and an unrelenting focus on customer experience. In his expanded role, Curt will serve a pivotal part in executing the company's long-term strategic plan. Mr. Schwall will oversee all facets of the company's operational functions and work in collaboration with the Executive team.



Brittany Boyle, Founder and CEO of Alliance Background, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to welcome Curt as our President. I've witnessed firsthand his immense knowledge and passion for the background screening industry. Curt's insights and leadership are integral to our ambitious agenda for 2024 and beyond. I'm confident that he will be instrumental in the execution of our strategic growth plan."



Curt Schwall shared his excitement, saying, "I'm incredibly fortunate and excited to join Alliance Background. The company's commitment to service excellence is unsurpassed and our reputation is well established. We look forward to bringing a new 'Gold Standard' to our clients and the background screening industry as a whole."



About Alliance Background, LLC:

As a global leader in background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, Alliance Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing, and maintaining a comprehensive suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. With decades of experience, Alliance Background focuses on delivering customizable solutions that meet the unique needs of each organization. The company prides itself on providing enterprise-level solutions with a personalized touch.

Brittany Bollinger Boyle

Alliance Background LLC

+1 727-287-5690

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.