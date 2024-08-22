Obama strongly backs Kamala Harris in her bid for presidency

(MENAFN) In a significant show of unity, former President Barack has strongly backed Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency against contender Donald Trump. Speaking at the National Convention in Chicago, Obama emphasized Harris's lifelong dedication to promoting equal opportunities, highlighting her historic potential to become the first woman, Black, and South Asian president of the United States.



Obama’s endorsement marked a key moment in the convention, as he lauded Harris for her unwavering commitment to public service. “We have a chance to elect a person who has spent her whole life trying to give people the same opportunities that America gave her,” Obama declared. This endorsement is considered a major boost for Harris, whose campaign is poised to break significant historical barriers.



Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, also took the stage, further energizing the convention attendees. Introduced by her husband, Michelle delivered a powerful speech filled with hope and resolve. “America, hope returns,” she proclaimed, rallying the crowd with her optimism. Michelle Obama also took the opportunity to address former President Trump’s likely attempts to discredit Harris, drawing a parallel to the personal attacks the Obamas faced during their time in office. Her remarks on Trump’s perceived discomfort with successful Black individuals resonated deeply, earning her a standing ovation and laughter from the audience.



Kamala Harris, participating in the convention remotely from a campaign event in Milwaukee, was visually supported by delegates in Chicago, who held up "Freedom" banners similar to those seen at her rally in Wisconsin. This display of solidarity underscored the unity among Harris’s supporters.



Outside the convention, tensions flared as a demonstration near the Israeli consulate in Chicago turned briefly violent. A group of approximately 50 protesters broke away from the main crowd and attempted to cross a police barricade, resulting in several arrests. This incident, part of broader protests against U.S. support for the ongoing Gaza conflict, briefly overshadowed the convention. Despite the unrest, most convention speakers opted to focus on supporting Harris’s campaign rather than addressing the contentious issues surrounding the protests.

