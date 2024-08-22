Musk declares X`s recent gun emoji battles ‘woke amid virus’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has justified the decision to reintroduce a realistic gun emoji on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that the move is a stance against what he describes as the “woke mind virus.”



In a post on his social platform, Musk shared a comparison chart illustrating the evolution of the gun emoji across various platforms over the past decade. The chart included the designs used by major tech companies such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta’s Facebook, showing a trend towards depicting toy guns rather than real firearms.



According to Musk, the shift from a toy gun to a realistic depiction on X reflects his broader critique of contemporary cultural trends. He argued that the reduction of realistic gun images to toy versions is a symptom of a societal trend that conflates simulated harm with actual harm, which he attributes to the rise of what he terms the “woke mind virus.”



The transition to a more realistic gun emoji on X, which now resembles a modern semi-automatic pistol, was made last month for the platform's web interface. This change reversed the previous management's 2018 decision to use a toy gun emoji, which Musk's administration now views as a misguided attempt to downplay the real-world implications of gun culture.



Musk’s decision comes against the backdrop of ongoing debates about gun violence and the portrayal of firearms in media. In the United States, which has a distinctive gun culture and high levels of gun violence compared to other developed nations, there is a contentious debate about whether the display of realistic guns in media contributes to the normalization and glorification of gun use.



The reinstatement of the realistic gun emoji reflects Musk’s broader agenda to challenge prevailing cultural norms and push back against what he perceives as overreach by the “woke” movement. The change on X highlights ongoing tensions between free expression and societal concerns over the depiction of violence.

