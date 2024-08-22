Rockwell Automation Opens Registration To Automation Fair 2024 And Expands Expo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Four full days of innovations, opportunities and connections are on tap at the premier annual industrial and digital transformation event

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK ), the global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, announces the opening of registration for the 2024 Automation Fair® event . Hosted at the Anaheim Center in California from Nov. 18-21, this year's event promises a vibrant convergence of innovation, learning, and networking opportunities for industrial operations and technology leaders worldwide.

At Automation Fair 2024, makers, creators and leaders from across the globe will gather for the inspiration and innovation needed to do the work that truly matters. The four-day agenda is meticulously curated with exclusive programming found nowhere else, featuring tailored sessions, tracks, tours, and experiences designed to inspire and empower attendees. From hands-on learning to executive forums, attendees will gain insights into overcoming production challenges, enhancing resilience, agility, and sustainability, and making a significant impact in their industries.

"As we open registration for Automation Fair 2024, we're thrilled to bring together a global community of innovators and industry leaders in Anaheim," said Christine Spella, director of brand communications & experiences at Rockwell Automation. "This year's event is all about fostering meaningful connections and showcasing the cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the future of industrial automation. Whether through hands-on learning, insightful discussions, or our expansive expo, we're excited to provide attendees with the tools and inspiration they need to drive their industries forward."

Daily Keynotes : A fan favorite! Prepare to be inspired by industry experts and thought leaders driving meaningful change. Hosted Monday-Wednesday and open to all attendees.

Expo : Explore more than 120 interactive exhibits across a half-million square feet of the Expo floor, Discovery Theaters showcase new product launches, and Expo tours are available to maximize time on the Expo floor.

Education: 450+ hours of advanced training, 400+ domain expert presenters and 275+ educational sessions. Experience hands-on labs for interactive training and participate in product and technology sessions focusing on cutting-edge use cases and demonstrations. Off-site Tours: Back by popular demand, off-site tours are a unique opportunity to get close to the action at local cutting-edge industrial facilities.

for Automation Fair 2024 and join a community dedicated to driving meaningful change and innovation.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Program

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing and supporting best-in-class solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance and meet sustainability objectives.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

(NYSE: ROK ), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit .

Automation Fair and PartnerNetwork are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

