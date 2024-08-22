Reduce Blood Pressure Naturally: 7 Tips To Improve Heart Health
8/22/2024 6:33:50 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Let's see some of the ways to keep blood pressure under control.
Reduce sodium or salt content in food. This will help lower blood pressure and protect heart health.
Eating potassium-rich foods like bananas, spinach, oranges, and sweet potatoes can help lower high blood pressure.
Include healthy foods like fruits and vegetables in your diet.
Regular exercise can also help control high blood pressure.
Doing activities like yoga can help manage stress and lower blood pressure.
Maintain a healthy body weight and adopt ways to reduce excess weight.
Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can also help lower blood pressure.
