Reduce Blood Pressure Naturally: 7 Tips To Improve Heart Health

8/22/2024 6:33:50 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Let's see some of the ways to keep blood pressure under control.

Reduce blood pressure naturally: 7 tips to improve heart health

Let's see some of the ways to keep blood pressure under control.

Reduce salt intake

Reduce sodium or salt content in food. This will help lower blood pressure and protect heart health.

Potassium-rich foods

Eating potassium-rich foods like bananas, spinach, oranges, and sweet potatoes can help lower high blood pressure.

Healthy foods

Include healthy foods like fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Exercise

Regular exercise can also help control high blood pressure.

Mental stress

Doing activities like yoga can help manage stress and lower blood pressure.

Lose weight

Maintain a healthy body weight and adopt ways to reduce excess weight.

Smoking, alcohol

Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can also help lower blood pressure.

AsiaNet News

