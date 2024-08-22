Afghanistan U-17 Football Team Advances To CAFA Championship Final

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan U-17 national team has advanced to the final of the Asian Games after defeating the Tajikistan national team.

In this match, which took place on Wednesday evening, August 21, the Afghanistan team won 1-0, earning them a spot in the final.

Notably, Sahil Sarwari scored Afghanistan's lone goal, which proved crucial in reaching the final stage of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship.

This is the second match for the Afghanistan U-17 team in the CAFA Cup.

Previously, the U-17 national team defeated Kyrgyzstan 2-0 in their opening game of the competition.

The impressive performance of the Afghanistan U-17 team has generated significant enthusiasm among fans and demonstrates the growing strength of Afghan football.

Their advancement to the final is a testament to their hard work and determination, and they now look forward to competing for the championship title.

