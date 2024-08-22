TEKKEN 8 and PUBG Battlegrounds begin final week of Esports World Cup action in Riyadh

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 21 August 2024: The Esports World Cup began its eighth and final week of elite action on Wednesday in Riyadh, with competitions taking place in TEKKEN 8 and PUBG Battlegrounds.

AO, Atif, JeonDDing, ULSAN, THE JON, and MEO-IL all powered through to the second phase of TEKKEN 8 at Boulevard Riyadh City. TEKKEN 8 has a winning prize of $300,000 from the tournament’s $1 million pot.

In PUBG Battlegrounds, the Saudi Arabian clubs Team Falcons and Twisted Minds topped the table – first and second respectively – at the conclusion of day one, with South Korea side Danawa Esports third. PUBG Battlegrounds has a winning prize of $700,000 from the tournament’s $2 million pot.

In addition to those two tournaments this week, the ESL and Rocket League competitions start on Thursday. The TEKKEN 8 final is on Friday, with the other three tournaments’ grand finals on Sunday.

As well as the remaining sums from the Esports World Cup’s $60 million prize pool – the largest ever in esports history – there are also 1,000 EWC Club Points to be allocated to the winning team in each tournament. With Team Falcons champions but other final positions up for grabs, that means everything is to play for as teams chase coveted spots in the Esports World Cup Club Championship standings.

The Closing Ceremony of the Esports World Cup takes places on Sunday August 25, with international artists Steve Aoki, Kid Cudi and Sevdaliza helping to bring the curtain down on the largest gaming and esports festival worldwide.





