CYBER RANGES At CYBER QUEST 2024 Enhancing Future Soldier Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Held at Fort Eisenhower, GA by the U.S. Cyber Center of Excellence and the Army Futures Command Cyber Battle Laboratory.

QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cyber Quest 24 (CQ24) is the annual data-centric experiment held at Fort Eisenhower, GA by the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the Army Futures Command Cyber Battle Laboratory .

CQ24 brings together from Army Cyber Command, Army Forces Command and Army Futures Command, to assess new technologies against documented Cyberspace, Electronic Warfare (EW), Information Advantage and Signal operational requirements.

Military planners will use Cyber Quest 24 results to inform capability development requirements for Multi-Domain Operations and preparation for the Army of 2040.

At Cyber Quest 2024, CYBER RANGES experiments with state-of-the-art advanced Cyber Attack Emulation via the soon-to-be-released CYBER RANGES Injector Engine 3.0 to enhance the capabilities of modern military operations.

CYBER RANGES has been selected 💪 as one of 18 viable technologies being experimented, observed and evaluated by soldiers from Army Cyber Command, Army Forces Command, Army Futures Command, and International Partners at Cyber Quest 2024 this month.

CYBER SPACE, ENGAGED.

More info at:

Anthony Munns

CYBER RANGES

+1 800-959-0163

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.