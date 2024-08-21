Renal Dialysis Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 64.3 Billion From 2024-2028, Increasing Prevalence Of Kidney Diseases Boost The Market, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

renal dialysis market

size is estimated to grow by USD 64.3 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

8.09% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of kidney diseases

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rising demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment. However,

Renal Dialysis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 64.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 38% Key countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., DaVita Inc., Dialysis Clinic Inc., Diaverum AB, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, JMS Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Nxstage Medical Inc., Physidia, Satellite Healthcare Inc., STERIS plc, Toray Industries Inc., and US Renal Care

Market Driver

Peritoneal dialysis is a growing treatment option for managing kidney failure by cleaning waste fluid from the blood. This process involves placing a catheter into the abdominal cavity and using a dialysate solution. The solution can be commercially available or homemade using isotonic crystalloid solutions. Training is essential for patients to perform exchanges, maintain sterility, and manage catheter care. Indications include severe metabolic disturbances like hepatic encephalopathy and metabolic acidosis. Peritoneal dialysis's increasing popularity stems from its affordability and convenience, with over 10% of dialysis patients opting for this method. Technological advances include the development of automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) using programmable machines and advanced dialysis solutions with neutral pH and low glucose degradation products. The availability of these homecare solutions is fueling market growth during the forecast period.



The kidney dialysis industry is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of kidney diseases, particularly among the aging population and those with diabetes and hypertension. Trends in the market include peritoneal dialysis and portable equipment for increased patient convenience. Technological advancements have led to the development of external blood-cleansing devices and innovative technologies for immune-mediated illnesses. Public healthcare spending and awareness campaigns aim to increase access to dialysis for those in need. Kidney damage from waste build-up due to kidney diseases can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and early death. In the US, over 37 million Americans have chronic kidney disease (CKD), with non-Hispanic Black adults, non-Hispanic Asian adults, and adult Hispanics disproportionately affected. Medical professionals are working to improve the CKD Surveillance System and meet Healthy People objectives through Primary and Secondary Dialysis, including hemodialysis, renal replacement fluids, dialysis machines, dialyzers, and dialysis concentrates. The industrialized world and developing world both face challenges in providing affordable dialysis options, with kidney transplantation remaining the ideal long-term solution for many patients.



Market

Challenges



The global renal dialysis market faces significant challenges due to the high cost of treatment for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. ESRD is a chronic condition that requires frequent and costly dialysis treatments, which can be financially burdensome even for well-established economies. The direct medical costs of dialysis include expenses for staffing, physician fees, dialyzers, tubing, solutions, hospitalization, and capital costs for hemodialysis machines and peritoneal dialysis. Direct non-medical costs consist of facilities, utilities, building costs, and other overhead expenses. Intangible costs include the impact on quality of life, pain, and suffering, while indirect costs involve productivity losses. However, intangible and indirect costs are often overlooked in economic evaluations. In high-income countries, hemodialysis is more expensive than peritoneal dialysis. The escalating costs of renal disease treatment are expected to hinder the growth of the global renal dialysis market, especially in lower-middle-income countries where the majority of the world's population resides. Government policies regarding insurance coverage and reimbursement for ESRD vary significantly from country to country, further complicating the market landscape. The Renal Dialysis Market faces significant challenges due to the increasing prevalence of renal diseases, particularly chronic kidney disease (CKD), in both the industrialized and developing worlds. CKD is a degenerative disorder affecting millions, with over 800 million people estimated to live with the condition globally. In the US, over 15% of the population, including non-Hispanic Black, White, Asian adults, and adult Hispanics, are affected. CKD leads to kidney damage, resulting in the build-up of waste products in the body, increasing the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and early death. Medical professionals are working to improve CKD surveillance and meet Healthy People objectives through innovative technologies like Primary and Secondary Dialysis. Key products in the Dialysis Market include hemodialysis machines, such as the 4008A, renal replacement fluids, dialysis machines, dialyzers, and dialysis concentrates, as well as dialysis catheters. Obesity and diabetes mellitus are major risk factors for CKD, making population health management crucial.

Segment Overview



This renal dialysis market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 In center dialysis 1.2 Home dialysis



2.1 Hemodialysis

2.2 Peritoneal 2.3 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Asia

3.3 Europe 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 In center dialysis- The renal dialysis market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease worldwide. Dialysis centers and home care providers are expanding their services to cater to the rising demand. Key players in the market include Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita Inc., and Diaverum. These companies invest in research and development to innovate new technologies and improve patient care. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing population with kidney disease and advancements in dialysis treatments.

Research Analysis

The kidney dialysis industry caters to individuals with chronic kidney diseases (CKD), providing essential treatments such as peritoneal dialysis and portable dialysis equipment. Technological advancements continue to revolutionize kidney dialysis, making treatments more accessible and convenient. Kidney diseases, including diabetes and hypertension, are major contributors to the industry's growth. Public healthcare spending and awareness campaigns play crucial roles in increasing access to kidney dialysis for those in need. Kidney damage from waste products build-up can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and early death. In the United States, over 37 million Americans are estimated to have CKD. Medical professionals play a vital role in diagnosing and managing kidney diseases, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Market Research Overview

The kidney dialysis industry caters to individuals with chronic kidney diseases (CKD), a degenerative disorder affecting 800 million people worldwide. Kidney diseases, including renal disorders and kidney damage from waste build-up, can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and early death. Causes include diabetes mellitus, hypertension, obesity, and immune-mediated illnesses. Peritoneal dialysis, a common treatment, uses the lining of the abdomen to filter waste products. Technological advancements have led to portable dialysis equipment, external blood-cleansing devices, and innovative technologies. Public healthcare spending and awareness campaigns aim to increase access to dialysis treatments, especially in the industrialized world and developing countries. The aging population, particularly non-Hispanic Black adults, non-Hispanic White adults, non-Hispanic Asian adults, and adult Hispanics, are at higher risk. The CKD Surveillance System and Healthy People objectives strive for early detection and prevention. Primary and secondary dialysis, including hemodialysis, employ various tools like renal replacement fluids, dialysis machines, dialyzers, and dialysis concentrates. The market includes dialysis catheters, such as the 4008A dialysis machine, and dialysis machines like hemodialysis. Medical professionals play a crucial role in diagnosing and managing CKD, and the prevalence of CKD continues to rise, increasing the demand for dialysis treatments. The healthcare costs and discretionary income impact access to dialysis, with kidney transplantation remaining the ideal long-term solution for some patients. Veterinary hospitals also use kidney dialysis equipment for treating kidney diseases in animals.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



In Center Dialysis

Home Dialysis

Type



Hemodialysis



Peritoneal

Others

Geography



North America



Asia



Europe Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

