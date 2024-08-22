Ukrainian President's Office Head, Italian Minister Discuss Strengthening Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and First Deputy Prime Minister, of of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko in a phone call with Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso agreed to strengthen cooperation within the“Made in Ukraine” economic platform.

According to the President's Office , the parties agreed to intensify cooperation within the framework of this project and to hold a Ukraine-Italy aimed at strengthening interaction between Ukrainian and Italian businesses.

The President's Office head thanked the Italian side for confirming its delegation's participation in the conference dedicated to the Energy Security point of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and for the continued support of the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russian aggression.

Yermak and Urso agreed to continue discussing areas of cooperation within the framework of Italy's G7 presidency this year.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 26, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the creation of the“Made in Ukraine” all-Ukrainian economic platform. It is intended to become a platform for ensuring effective dialogue and combining the efforts of government and business, stimulating business activity of Ukrainian producers, popularizing and promoting Ukrainian products, improving the investment climate, creating economic conditions for the restoration, modernization and growth of Ukraine's economy, and encouraging the return of Ukrainian citizens from abroad.

Over the six months of the program's operation, UAH 50 billion in loans, UAH 350 million in grants, and UAH 100 million in compensation have been issued.

Photo: President's Office